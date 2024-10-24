Frelimo retains power in Mozambique amid fraud allegations

Mozambique ruling party, Frelimo has successfully retained power in the national elections.
With the win, South Africa continues its five-decade rule in the state, amid accusations of fraud by the opposition.
As per Reuters, Daniel Chapo will succeed President Philippe to become Mozambique fifth president.
Daniel gained support from 70% of voters, while the opposition party’s Venancio Mondlane, supported by the Podemos party, came second with 20% of votes.
However, many observers are claiming that these elections were not free and fair and many irregularities were reported during counting of results.
Meanwhile, the electoral commission has declined all these allegations.
The country is currently struggling with worst climate conditions including drought and cyclones.
Who is Daniel Chapo?
Daniel is a Mozambican politician, lawyer and jurist. He previously served as the governor of Inhambane Province from 2016 to 2024.
He began his political career with the Frelimo party in 2009, being appointed administrator of the Nacala-a-Velha District.
Daniel was then announced as the frelimo candidate for the 2024 presidential election on May 5, 2024.