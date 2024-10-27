World

Oldest person in US dies: Uncovering Elizabeth Francis' 115-year secret

Barack and Michelle Obama acknowledged Queen Elizabeth of Houston’s contributions to the nation

  • by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024
Oldest person in US dies: Uncovering Elizabeth Francis 115-year secret
Oldest person in US dies: Uncovering Elizabeth Francis' 115-year secret

The oldest person in the United States and the third oldest person in the world, Elizabeth Francis, died at the age of 115 in Houston.

According to CNN, Francis, who was known as “Queen Elizabeth of Huston,” celebrated her 115th birthday in July and took her last on October 22, 2024. The secret behind her long age was her love for the people.

Her granddaughter and primary caregiver, Ethel Harrison, revealed that she was frequently visited by community members, loved ones, and even politicians at her home in Francis, and “she loved it. She loved people.”

Francis, during her over a century of life, witnessed two world wars, 20 US presidents, civil rights movements, and a segregated society.

She also received a letter of acknowledgment from former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama.

The letter read, “Over the course of one century, you have made extraordinary memories and woven your own unique story into the American narrative.”

“You are part of a generation who summoned the compassion and strength to guide our country through some of our greatest challenges and triumphs, and we trust you take tremendous pride in all you have contributed to our great nation,” it added.

Francis, in 1928, gave birth to her only daughter, Dorothy Williams, and raised her as a single mother. She spent her life working at her church and running a coffee shop at TV station KTRK for over 20 years.

Harrison expressed, “My grandmother was also a caregiver. She took care of her brothers, her sisters, and her dad. That was part of her life.”

In 1999, she moved in with her daughter and granddaughter at the age of 90, who took care of her for 25 years.

Oldest person in US dies: Uncovering Elizabeth Francis' 115-year secret

Oldest person in US dies: Uncovering Elizabeth Francis' 115-year secret
Mohammad Rizwan named new white-ball captain of Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan named new white-ball captain of Pakistan
Sophie Turner drops sizzling photos with boyfriend on his birthday: ‘30, flirty and thriving’

Sophie Turner drops sizzling photos with boyfriend on his birthday: ‘30, flirty and thriving’
Elon Musk's controversial past exposed amid political endorsements and donations

Elon Musk's controversial past exposed amid political endorsements and donations

World News

Elon Musk's controversial past exposed amid political endorsements and donations
Elon Musk's controversial past exposed amid political endorsements and donations
Elon Musk's controversial past exposed amid political endorsements and donations
Japan elections: Ruling party LDP faces worst results since 2009
Elon Musk's controversial past exposed amid political endorsements and donations
Bulgaria holds seventh election in four years amid ongoing political deadlock
Elon Musk's controversial past exposed amid political endorsements and donations
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
Elon Musk's controversial past exposed amid political endorsements and donations
Michelle Obama slams Trump in first campaign rally appearance with Harris
Elon Musk's controversial past exposed amid political endorsements and donations
Discover the hidden mysteries behind Van Gogh's iconic Starry Night painting
Elon Musk's controversial past exposed amid political endorsements and donations
UK braces for bone-chilling temperatures, heavy snow THIS November
Elon Musk's controversial past exposed amid political endorsements and donations
National polls take unexpected turn ahead of US presidential elections
Elon Musk's controversial past exposed amid political endorsements and donations
Keir Starmer denies ‘war on middle Britain’ amid backlash over ‘working people’ tax plans
Elon Musk's controversial past exposed amid political endorsements and donations
Europe prepares for upcoming time change: Major impact expected
Elon Musk's controversial past exposed amid political endorsements and donations
Scientists reveal shocking discovery of another species from the dinosaur era
Elon Musk's controversial past exposed amid political endorsements and donations
Shirley Ayorkor becomes Secretary General of Commonwealth