Oldest person in US dies: Uncovering Elizabeth Francis' 115-year secret

The oldest person in the United States and the third oldest person in the world, Elizabeth Francis, died at the age of 115 in Houston.
According to CNN, Francis, who was known as “Queen Elizabeth of Huston,” celebrated her 115th birthday in July and took her last on October 22, 2024. The secret behind her long age was her love for the people.
Her granddaughter and primary caregiver, Ethel Harrison, revealed that she was frequently visited by community members, loved ones, and even politicians at her home in Francis, and “she loved it. She loved people.”
Francis, during her over a century of life, witnessed two world wars, 20 US presidents, civil rights movements, and a segregated society.
She also received a letter of acknowledgment from former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama.
The letter read, “Over the course of one century, you have made extraordinary memories and woven your own unique story into the American narrative.”
“You are part of a generation who summoned the compassion and strength to guide our country through some of our greatest challenges and triumphs, and we trust you take tremendous pride in all you have contributed to our great nation,” it added.
Francis, in 1928, gave birth to her only daughter, Dorothy Williams, and raised her as a single mother. She spent her life working at her church and running a coffee shop at TV station KTRK for over 20 years.
Harrison expressed, “My grandmother was also a caregiver. She took care of her brothers, her sisters, and her dad. That was part of her life.”
In 1999, she moved in with her daughter and granddaughter at the age of 90, who took care of her for 25 years.