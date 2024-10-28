Police of Wales finds missing women with snake bite after six days 

A photographer named Lovisa Sjoberg has been found by emergency services after missing for six days in Australia’s snowy mountains.
According to BBC, the police of New South Wales disclosed that the girl sustained a snake bite while lost in the mountains.
However, she received on-site treatment for her injuries before being transported to the hospital.
In the light of facts, the 48-year-old lady frequently visits Kosciuszko National Park to photograph wild horses as a part of her project to document their lives in mountains.
Likewise, the fear for the missing women intensified when a rental car company reported that she had not returned and was showing unreachable.
Meanwhile, her car was subsequently discovered abandoned and unlocked.
In addition to the missing case, the police of New South Whales appealed to the public on October 21 to help find her location and initiated a search using sniffer dogs, a park ranger, and a helicopter with infrared technology.
The concerns grew as rescue teams were unable to locate the women after several days, while temperature in the vicinity dropped to zero degrees in the vicinity of Kosciuszko National Park.
Lastly, Sjoberg was found by wildlife service at Kiandra on Sunday, October 27.
In this regard, the police of South Wales stated, “A woman missing from the Snowy Mountains region since last week has been located, following a wide-scale search by emergency services.”