Death toll rises to terrifying number as Spain faces severe flooding crisis

The southern and eastern parts of Spain are under severe flooding and the death toll has risen to terrifying numbers.
The death toll reached 158 on Thursday, October 31, with rescue teams are still searching for missing individuals, as per Reuters.
This disaster is believed to be the worst in over five decades.
Angel Victor Torres, minister in charge of cooperation with Spain's regions, told a press conference, "There's a total of 158 people to which must be added dozens and dozens of missing.”
Experts have attributed the severe floods to climate changes which are making the weather conditions more disastrous.
Likewise, at least 185 people lost their lives in Germany in 2021, while, 209 people died in Romania in 1970 and 500 in Portugal in 1967.
As per the outlet, opposition politicians have accused the central government in Madrid for its delayed response to warn residents and send rescue teams.
Flooding has destroyed Valencia's infrastructure, washed out bridges, roads and railroad tracks, and submerged farmland that produces about two-thirds of Spain's citrus crops, such as oranges. , which this country exports globally.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged people to stay at home due to further stormy conditions.
Meanwhile, Pope Francis also issued a video statement in which he expressed deep concerns over the situation, saying, “I’m close to them in this moment of catastrophe.”