OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT with new search function

ChatGPT search will allow users to access real-time information from the web within the chatbot

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024
OpenAI has enhanced its popular large-language model chatbot, ChatGPT, with a new search function.

According to Reuters, OpenAI, instead of launching a new separate product on Thursday, October 31, 2024, announced that it has integrated a web search function in its artificial intelligence chatbot.

The new search option will allow users to access real-time information from the web within the chatbot. With this new feature, OpenAI has entered into a competition with Google and Microsoft’s Bing.

OpenAI wrote in a blog post, “ChatGPT search leverages third-party search providers, as well as content provided directly by our partners, to provide the information users are looking for... This blends the benefits of a natural language interface with the value of up-to-date sports scores, news, stock quotes, and more.”

As per the company blog post, ChatGPT can now search in a much better way than before. Users can now “get fast, timely answers with links to relevant web sources,” which they previously had to switch to search engines.

OpenAI explained, “Ask a question in a more natural, conversational way, and ChatGPT can choose to respond with information from the web. Go deeper with follow-up questions, and ChatGPT will consider the full context of your chat to get a better answer for you.”

Furthermore, the search option will be available on the website, desktop, and mobile apps. All ChatGPT Plus, Team users, and SearchGPT waitlist users can access this new feature now.

