Botswana Election: BDP’s Masisi accepts historic defeat after 58 years rule

The former Botswana President, Mokgweetsi Masisi, admits ‘massive’ defeat since independence

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024
For the first time in the 58-year history of Botswana, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), that had held the rule in the country since 1966 after getting independence from Britain, has lost the election in a historic setback.

On Friday morning, November 1, the former President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, acknowledged his defeat in the 2024 general election, even before the announcement of the final results, reported Sky News.

After securing only three seats out of the 61 available, the party was ranked on the fourth position in the parliament election, first time in the history of its 58-year government.

BDP’s rival party, Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), had won 25 seats at that time, and needed a total number of 31 seats to declare itself a majority, when Masisi conceded his defeat before the final results were announced.

During his conversation with the reporters in a party conference early on Friday morning, the former Botswana President accepted the defeat saying that they had “lost this election massively.”

"I concede the election," said Masisi, revealing that he had called the UDC’s presidential nominee and told him that he has become the “president-elected” now.

He continued, "I am proud of our democratic processes. Although I wanted a second term, I will respectfully step aside and participate in a smooth transition process."

Mokgweetsi Masisi also said that he looks forward to the inauguration ceremony of the newly appointed president and will do everything needed to support him.

To note, Botswana is world’s second biggest producer of natural diamond, right behind Russia, and has proved itself to be one of the most successful countries after getting independence from the colonial era. 

