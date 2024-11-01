Electric motorcycle makes epic 6,000-kilometer journey on solar power alone

Sci-Tech

Throughout the trip, the Roam Air motorcycle set a new record for its single battery range of 113 km (70 mi)

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024
In a major turn of events, an electric motor cycle successfully completed its long journey of 6,000-kilometer (3,700-mile) from Nairobi, Kenya, to Stellenbosch, South Africa, in just 17 days.

As per CNN, this motorcycle was made by the Swedish-Kenyan company Roam.

The interesting thing is that this motorcycle accomplished this milestone without using any fuel, instead relying entirely on solar power.

Its batteries were charged during the journey using a solar panel charging system located in a support vehicle.

Throughout the trip, the Roam Air motorcycle set a new record for its single battery range of 113 km (70 mi).

On the last day of the journey, they covered an impressive 1,000 km (620 mi) in less than 18 hours.

Masa Kituyi, Roam product owner and one of the riders on the expedition said in a statement, “(We wanted) to break a lot of boundaries on how traversing through sub-Saharan Africa is possible without pre-installed charging infrastructure.”

The statement added, “From Roam’s perspective, we wanted to prove that this ‘ride anywhere, charge everywhere’ ideology is true.”

Kituyi, accompanied by Stephan Lacock, a postgraduate student at Stellenbosch University began their journey on September 29, traveling alongside two support vehicles through Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia and Botswana, and arrived in Stellenbosch on the morning of 16 October.

On average the team covered around 400 kilometers (250 miles) per day, with about 80 kilometers (50 miles) per battery.

Sci-Tech News

OpenAI’s Sam Altman debunks ‘fake news’ on ChatGPT-5 release
WhatsApp unveils game-changing automatic text formatting tool
NASA's Mars rover captures rare 'googly eye' solar eclipse on red planet
OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT with new search function
Temu eyes European anti-counterfeit group membership to strengthen brand image
Scientists unlock secrets to regenerate your heart for a healthier tomorrow
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
World's oldest-known tadpole fossils discovered from Argentina: Details
Google hit with higher than world GDP fine in Russia for YouTube restrictions
WhatsApp prepares to introduce channel search function for users
Apple launches new MacBook Pro with M4 Chips, AI features
CEO reveals over 25% of new Google code is generated by AI