North Korea promises unwavering support for Russia in Ukraine 'until victory'

North Korea has pledged unwavering support for Russia in its conflict with Ukraine, vowing to stand by Moscow 'until victory' is achieved.
During Moscow visit, Choe Son Hui, the foreign minister of North Korea commented on the reports of Western sources suggesting up to 10,000 North Korean troops are on the verge of entering the war on Russia's side.
She cleared that North Korea is in the "wise leadership" of President Vladimir Putin, who signed a mutual assistance pact with Pyongyang this summer and massively warmed ties with the reclusive state.
"We will always stand firmly by our Russian comrades until victory day," Ms Choe declared in Moscow after talks with her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.
She also pledged that North Korea would keep expanding its nuclear weapons, given the widespread suspicion that Pyongyang wants nuclear technology from Russia in return for Russia's military assistance in Ukraine.
However, neither Russia nor North Korea has refuted the claims of troop deployment in Ukraine, which both countries’ foreign minister departments did not mention in their statements after their talks.
The Russian foreign minister extended praises over "very close ties" between the two countries' "armies and special services".
Meanwhile amid this situation, on Thursday President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy revealed that Kyiv has requested supplies of long-range US Tomahawk missiles.
Additionally, he criticised "confidential" material that he said had been leaked.
Notably, Tomahawk missiles have a range of 2,500 kilometres, far greater than any missile Ukraine currently has in its arsenal.