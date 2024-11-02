Shan Masood supports Babar Azam's comeback journey

The red-ball captain, Shan Masood, stated that Babar Azam might benefit from taking a break after being dropped from the Pakistan Test squad to return to his top form.
Babar withdrew from his position as captain across all three formats last year after Pakistan did not progress to the knockout stage of the 50-over world cup.
The right-handed batsman resumed his role as One Day International (ODI) captain in March for the T20 World Cup, where the team did not perform well enough to qualify for the quarterfinals.
In addition to this, the struggling player, was subsequently dropped out for the second and third Tests against England in October after scoring only 35 runs, resulting in Pakistan’s defeat in the first Test.
Similarly, Babar’s absence from the Pakistan team is expected to be short-lived, as the 30-year-old has been included in ODI and T20 squads for this month’s Australia tour.
Shan Masood told BBC’s Stumped podcast on Saturday, "I think he's one of the best batsmen in the world. I'm nobody to deny him a future. He has every quality to be one of the greatest batsmen in test cricket.”
"He's always there or thereabouts in the rankings. Sometimes, people need a break. I personally think this break will do him a great deal of benefit, and he'll come back a stronger player,” he added.
To note, Pakistan is set to play a two-match series against South Africa in December.