WhatsApp unveils new gallery shortcut to simplify photo and video sharing

WhatsApp is working on a new gallery shortcut feature within the chat bar!
As per WEBetaInfo, the new shortcut replaces the previous method for opening the camera.
This new shortcut makes it simpler for users to easily open the photo and video gallery without going through multiple steps.
It is pertinent to note that users can still tap and hold the new gallery button to record instant video messages.
This feature is available to limited beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android 2.24.23.11.
WhatsApp is currently experimenting with this feature and if there is no good response, this feature may not be introduced.
Meta-owned platform is developing an automatic text formatting tool feature.
This updated feature will automatically add underlines to links, which helps users to easily distinguish links from regular text.
The feature will also bold group automatically within message bubble to make them more noticeable.
Additionally, the messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out several new features to enhance the users' experience.
One of the most unique update is a new zoom control feature for the camera which will enhance the experience of taking pictures.
Camera now supports zoom from 0.5x to 3x, which allows users to easily capture detailed shots.
In addition to this, WhatsApp introduced many other features, which include Home Screen widgets for Chats and mention others in the status.