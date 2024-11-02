Sci-Tech

WhatsApp unveils new gallery shortcut to simplify photo and video sharing

  • by Web Desk
  • November 02, 2024
WhatsApp is working on a new gallery shortcut feature within the chat bar!

As per WEBetaInfo, the new shortcut replaces the previous method for opening the camera.

This new shortcut makes it simpler for users to easily open the photo and video gallery without going through multiple steps.

It is pertinent to note that users can still tap and hold the new gallery button to record instant video messages.

This feature is available to limited beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android 2.24.23.11.

WhatsApp is currently experimenting with this feature and if there is no good response, this feature may not be introduced.

Meta-owned platform is developing an automatic text formatting tool feature.

This updated feature will automatically add underlines to links, which helps users to easily distinguish links from regular text.

The feature will also bold group automatically within message bubble to make them more noticeable.

Additionally, the messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out several new features to enhance the users' experience.

One of the most unique update is a new zoom control feature for the camera which will enhance the experience of taking pictures.

Camera now supports zoom from 0.5x to 3x, which allows users to easily capture detailed shots.

In addition to this, WhatsApp introduced many other features, which include Home Screen widgets for Chats and mention others in the status.

Sci-Tech News

Electric motorcycle makes epic 6,000-kilometer journey on solar power alone
OpenAI’s Sam Altman debunks ‘fake news’ on ChatGPT-5 release
WhatsApp unveils game-changing automatic text formatting tool
NASA's Mars rover captures rare 'googly eye' solar eclipse on red planet
OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT with new search function
Temu eyes European anti-counterfeit group membership to strengthen brand image
Scientists unlock secrets to regenerate your heart for a healthier tomorrow
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
World's oldest-known tadpole fossils discovered from Argentina: Details
Google hit with higher than world GDP fine in Russia for YouTube restrictions
WhatsApp prepares to introduce channel search function for users
Apple launches new MacBook Pro with M4 Chips, AI features