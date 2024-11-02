World

Spain mobilizes 10,000 troops and police for flood rescue

Over 200 people have lost their lives to deadly flood DANA in southeastern Spain

  • by Web Desk
  • November 02, 2024
Spain mobilizes 10,000 troops and police for flood rescue
Spain mobilizes 10,000 troops and police for flood rescue

The Government of Spain has ordered the immediate deployment of 10,000 police personnel and troops in a move to provide relief efforts to the affected citizens.

Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, while acknowledging the fact that the measures taken so far were not enough, announced the deployment of thousands of soldiers, calling it the biggest peacetime deployment of military personnel in the country’s history on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

It has been reported by AP News that at least 211 people have been killed and most of the victims are from Valencia, the east of the country.

The rescuers are locating the bodies and survivors in stranded cars and sodden buildings, while an unknown number of people are still reportedly missing.

As of now, around 2,000 soldiers and 2,500 Civil Guard gendarmes are providing emergency services and have rescued 4,500 during the deadliest natural disaster.

Meanwhile, as per The Telegraph, the government officials of Spain have been frustrated by the fact that Carlos Mazón, Valencia’s regional president who is from the opposite party, has given a slow response to the disaster.

In a televised address held on Saturday morning, Spain’s PM Sánchez stated, “Now is the time to forget our differences, to put ideological and regional sensibilities to one side and unite in our response.”

Moreover, the residents of Valencia have been furious over insufficient efforts of Mazón and demanded him to resign.

Spain mobilizes 10,000 troops and police for flood rescue

Spain mobilizes 10,000 troops and police for flood rescue
Lana Condor ties knot with longtime beau Anthony De La Torre after 9 year romance

Lana Condor ties knot with longtime beau Anthony De La Torre after 9 year romance
Low-sugar diet in first 1000 days lowers kids’ diabetes, high BP risks: Study

Low-sugar diet in first 1000 days lowers kids’ diabetes, high BP risks: Study
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age

World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age

World News

World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Kemi Badenoch becomes leader of Britain's Conservative Party
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Thousands of volunteers step forward to restore Spain after catastrophic floods
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
14 died in Novi Sad railway station roof collapse in Serbia
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Washington takes big security measure amid election violence concerns
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
North Korea promises unwavering support for Russia in Ukraine 'until victory'
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Billionaire media moguls: The hidden faces behind your newsfeed
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Hundreds of dancers take over NYC with a 'Thrilling' flashmob on Halloween night
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Uncovering Halloween's surprising roots: Birthplace, traditions, origin of costumes
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Botswana Election: BDP’s Masisi accepts historic defeat after 58 years rule
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
Before-and-after images reveal Spain's 'shocking' flooding crisis: SEE
World’s largest crocodile, Cassius dies at 'astonishing' age
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Melania Trump, 5 worst celebrity statues ever