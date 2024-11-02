Spain mobilizes 10,000 troops and police for flood rescue

The Government of Spain has ordered the immediate deployment of 10,000 police personnel and troops in a move to provide relief efforts to the affected citizens.
Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, while acknowledging the fact that the measures taken so far were not enough, announced the deployment of thousands of soldiers, calling it the biggest peacetime deployment of military personnel in the country’s history on Saturday, November 2, 2024.
It has been reported by AP News that at least 211 people have been killed and most of the victims are from Valencia, the east of the country.
The rescuers are locating the bodies and survivors in stranded cars and sodden buildings, while an unknown number of people are still reportedly missing.
As of now, around 2,000 soldiers and 2,500 Civil Guard gendarmes are providing emergency services and have rescued 4,500 during the deadliest natural disaster.
Meanwhile, as per The Telegraph, the government officials of Spain have been frustrated by the fact that Carlos Mazón, Valencia’s regional president who is from the opposite party, has given a slow response to the disaster.
In a televised address held on Saturday morning, Spain’s PM Sánchez stated, “Now is the time to forget our differences, to put ideological and regional sensibilities to one side and unite in our response.”
Moreover, the residents of Valencia have been furious over insufficient efforts of Mazón and demanded him to resign.