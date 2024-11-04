Moldova's pro-Western President Maia Sandu secures second term in office

The pro-Western President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, has been reelected for the second term in office after beating the Russia-friendly opponent.
According to CNN, after counting nearly 99% of the votes, Maia Sandu won a clear majority in the Sunday, November 3, 2024, presidential elections over her opponent and the former Prosecutor General of Moldova, Alexandr Stoianoglo.
As per the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), Sandu won 55% of the vote. Stoianoglo, who was backed by the pro-Russia Party of Socialists, received 45% of the votes.
Moreover, the presidential election of Moldova was overshadowed by the president's allegations of Russian interference and voter fraud.
After claiming victory, Sandu said, “Moldova, you are victorious! Today, dear Moldovans, you have given a lesson in democracy worthy of being written in history books. Today, you have saved Moldova! You have shown that nothing can stand in the way of the people’s power when they choose to speak through their vote.”
She went on to claim that the voting faced an “unprecedented attack” through alleged schemes of vote-buying, dirty money, and interference “by hostile forces from outside the country” and criminal groups.
Meanwhile, Stoianoglo before the final vote count told the media that “everyone’s voice deserves respect” and he hopes “from now on, we will put an end to the hatred and division imposed on us.”
To note, the reelection of Sandu would be a great relief for the pro-Western government of Moldova, which supported her because of her efforts for closer ties with Western nations and joining the European Union.