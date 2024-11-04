Kamala Harris’ pal shares insight on her character ahead of US Election 2024

Kamala Harris’ friend has a heartwarming tale to tell just two days before the Vice President will face Donald Trump in the forthcoming US election.
During a recent conversation with PEOPLE published on Sunday, November 3, 2024, Harris’s high-school best friend, Wanda Kagan, recalled how the Democrat candidate helped her during the worst time of her life that “changed the whole trajectory” of her future.
Kagan and Harris attended Montreal’s Westmount High School together from where they graduated in 1981. She shared how they used to spend most of their time with each other and participated in various activities together.
While speaking to the outlet, Wanda Kagan flashed back to the time when she was going through a lot in her life and Harris sensed her to be in some sort of trouble.
"She finally, one day out and out, asked me what was wrong. I had finally decided to confide in her and tell her that I was being physically and sexually abused at home by my stepfather. And it was difficult... She was like, 'Well, you're just going to have to come and stay with us,’” recalled Kagan.
She went on to tell how Kamala Harris and her mom asked Kagan to stay with them and welcomed her open-heartedly, after which she spent a few months of their school’s final year at Harris’ home.
Kagan also said that Harris’ gesture had her feel a “sense of security” during that difficult time. She also recalled how the US Vice President often used to buy or bring her lunches.
Harris’ friend continued to say that kindness is instinctual to her, and called the Democratic nominee an “empathetic person” with “natural protective instincts.”
To note, Kamala Harris will be facing the former US President and Republican candidate for the upcoming presidential election on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.