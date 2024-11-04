World

Cuba prepares for tropical storm Rafael amid blackout crisis

Cubans are struggling not only with power cuts, but also with fuel and food shortages

  • by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024
Cuba prepares for tropical storm Rafael amid blackout crisis
Cuba prepares for tropical storm Rafael amid blackout crisis

Cuba started preparations on Monday for the unexpected arrival of a strengthening tropical depression in the southern Caribbean Sea.

As per Reuters, the region is still dealing with the effects of a nationwide blackout and a hurricane that hit just two weeks ago.

The US National Hurricane Center stated that this temperature is expected to develop into a tropical storm named “Rafael.”

It is predicted to pass close to Jamaica on Monday night and then hit Cuba as a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday night.

The Miami-based forecaster said, "There is increasing confidence of steady strengthening until the system reaches Cuba or the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.”

Many of the island's residents still face hours-long outages daily due to generation shortfalls.

Authorities announced that considering the situation they had evacuated more than 66,000 Cubans from far-eastern Cuba, in Guantanamo province.

Hurricane Oscar made landfall in Cuba. The province of Guantánamo was the worst hit, with more than 1,000 homes damaged by heavy rains and strong winds.

Cubans are struggling not only with power cuts, but also with fuel and food shortages as it faces worst economic crisis in three decades.

Plans were also under way to evacuate thousands of residents in Pinar del Rio province, on the island's far-western end.

Now, the system is about 195 miles (310 km) south of Kingston, Jamaica, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 km/h).

Prince William earns massive attention with his power move in South Africa

Prince William earns massive attention with his power move in South Africa
Historic US presidential items go up for auction including George Washington’s hair

Historic US presidential items go up for auction including George Washington’s hair
Kartik Aaryan makes SHOCKING confession about his dating life

Kartik Aaryan makes SHOCKING confession about his dating life
Cuba prepares for tropical storm Rafael amid blackout crisis

Cuba prepares for tropical storm Rafael amid blackout crisis

World News

Cuba prepares for tropical storm Rafael amid blackout crisis
Historic US presidential items go up for auction including George Washington’s hair
Cuba prepares for tropical storm Rafael amid blackout crisis
Scotland braces for heavy snowfall and freezing conditions THIS month
Cuba prepares for tropical storm Rafael amid blackout crisis
Kamala Harris leaves Donald Trump out of picture for positive campaign finale
Cuba prepares for tropical storm Rafael amid blackout crisis
Lahore's Air Quality issue: Pakistan calls out India for smog surge
Cuba prepares for tropical storm Rafael amid blackout crisis
Kamala Harris' ancestral village in India prepares for special prayers on election day
Cuba prepares for tropical storm Rafael amid blackout crisis
Canada and India unite in condemning violence at Brampton Hindu temple
Cuba prepares for tropical storm Rafael amid blackout crisis
Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano eruption: At least 10 people died in Indonesia
Cuba prepares for tropical storm Rafael amid blackout crisis
Kamala Harris’ pal shares insight on her character ahead of US Election 2024
Cuba prepares for tropical storm Rafael amid blackout crisis
US elections 2024: Here’s all you need to know about election results
Cuba prepares for tropical storm Rafael amid blackout crisis
Moldova's pro-Western President Maia Sandu secures second term in office
Cuba prepares for tropical storm Rafael amid blackout crisis
Peanut the squirrel's euthanization becomes Trump's campaign issue
Cuba prepares for tropical storm Rafael amid blackout crisis
Five migrants found dead after tragic boat incident near Lanzarote