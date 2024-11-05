WhatsApp transforms image verification with new web search feature

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to search shared images on the web!
As per WEBetaInfo, this new feature will allow users to search images directly on the web to find additional information about the images they receive.
This feature can help users to verify if an image has been edited or misused.
Users can access the “Search on Web” option by selecting the three-dot menu, which begins a reverse image search.
With this new feature, users will no longer need to download or upload images. Instead, they can easily use the search feature within the app.
It is pertinent to note that although the image is uploaded to Google for the search, it is not shared or processed by WhatsApp itself.
This feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android 2.24.23.13 and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the future updates.
Additionally, Meta-owned platform is developing an automatic text formatting tool feature.
This updated feature will automatically add underlines to links, which helps users to easily distinguish links from regular text.
The feature will also bold group automatically within message bubble to make them more noticeable.