Insurer Aflac probes data breach following attack on US network

Aflac provides pet insurance plans and accidents all across the US and Japan

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Insurer Aflac probes data breach following attack on US network
Insurer Aflac probes data breach following attack on US network

Aflac revealed a cybersecurity incident regarding the breach of personal information of its customers, making it the latest insurance provider to be targeted.

On Friday, the health and life insurance company stated the attack on its US network, which was identified in June as a "sophisticated cybercrime group;" however, it didn’t reveal the name.

The company stated that it was unable to know the exact number of affected individuals until a review, which is in its early stages, is completed.

However, the company successfully blocked the intrusion within a few hours and is currently probing the incident with third-party cybersecurity experts.

The potentially impacted files have confidential data of its customers, including social security numbers and health-related details.

Aflac provides pet insurance plans and accidents all across the US and Japan. It handles the personal, medical and financial information of more than 50 million policyholders.

Health insurers have been increasingly experiencing cybersecurity risks recently with UnitedHealth's breach being the most significant example impacting 100 million people last year.

UnitedHealth's Change unit was breached by a hacking group called ALPHV, called "BlackCat" who are projected to have stolen a third of Americans' data in one of the worst hacks to hit the U.S. healthcare sector.

Shares of Aflac declined 1.3% in premarket trading.

Read more : Sci-Tech
Microsoft considers negotiations with OpenAI amid partnership tensaions
Microsoft considers negotiations with OpenAI amid partnership tensaions
Reports suggested that negotiations between Microsoft and OpenAI have ranged between 20% and 49%
Asteroid 2024 YR4 could hit moon and cause massive damage to Earth’s satellites
Asteroid 2024 YR4 could hit moon and cause massive damage to Earth’s satellites
An asteroid could strike the Moon at a speed of 29,000 miles per hour and create a huge crater
Midjourney rolls out first AI video generation model, V1
Midjourney rolls out first AI video generation model, V1
Midjourney's V1 allows users to extend an animation by four seconds up to four times
Google experiments real-time AI voice chats in Search
Google experiments real-time AI voice chats in Search
With the latest update, users can ask queries aloud and get spoken responses from the company’s custom Gemini model
Facebook announces support for passkeys on Android and iOS
Facebook announces support for passkeys on Android and iOS
Passkeys use Face ID or Touch ID, a PIN, or a physical security authentication key to validate logins
SpaceX rocket under assessment explodes in Texas: Watch
SpaceX rocket under assessment explodes in Texas: Watch
Elon Musk's Mars mission took a major hit as a SpaceX Starship rocket exploded during a test flight
Samsung to launch 2025 foldable phones in July?
Samsung to launch 2025 foldable phones in July?
Samsung might introduce its 2025 foldable phone series soon as it rolls out security fixes for Galaxy S22
WhatsApp launches private message summarisation feature for iOS users
WhatsApp launches private message summarisation feature for iOS users
Meta-owned WhatsApp's latest feature works in both individual and group conversations
Google brings back-and-forth voice conversations to AI Mode
Google brings back-and-forth voice conversations to AI Mode
Alphabet-owned Google plans to introduce more Live capabilities to AI Mode in the near future
YouTube releases the latest Shopping product stickers for Shorts
YouTube releases the latest Shopping product stickers for Shorts
YouTube's CEO confirmed the integration of Google’s Veo 3 video generator in Short soon
Meta develops AI smart glasses with Prada: Report
Meta develops AI smart glasses with Prada: Report
Until now, Meta has partnered with EssilorLuxottica and several other brands
Facebook announces all videos will now be shared as Reels
Facebook announces all videos will now be shared as Reels
Facebook further announced that it will now rename the 'Video' tab on its platform to the “Reels” tab.