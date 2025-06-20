Insurer Aflac probes data breach following attack on US network

Aflac revealed a cybersecurity incident regarding the breach of personal information of its customers, making it the latest insurance provider to be targeted.
On Friday, the health and life insurance company stated the attack on its US network, which was identified in June as a "sophisticated cybercrime group;" however, it didn’t reveal the name.
The company stated that it was unable to know the exact number of affected individuals until a review, which is in its early stages, is completed.
However, the company successfully blocked the intrusion within a few hours and is currently probing the incident with third-party cybersecurity experts.
The potentially impacted files have confidential data of its customers, including social security numbers and health-related details.
Aflac provides pet insurance plans and accidents all across the US and Japan. It handles the personal, medical and financial information of more than 50 million policyholders.
Health insurers have been increasingly experiencing cybersecurity risks recently with UnitedHealth's breach being the most significant example impacting 100 million people last year.
UnitedHealth's Change unit was breached by a hacking group called ALPHV, called "BlackCat" who are projected to have stolen a third of Americans' data in one of the worst hacks to hit the U.S. healthcare sector.
Shares of Aflac declined 1.3% in premarket trading.