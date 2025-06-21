16 billion passwords leaked in massive data breach: Are you also affected?

More than 16 billion login credentials for Google, Facebook, Apple and other platforms have been reportedly leaked

  • by Web Desk
  • |
More than 16 billion login credentials for Google, Facebook, Apple and other platforms have been reportedly leaked and compiled into one of the largest databases of cybersecurity breaches.

A Cybernews report suggested that 30 leaked datasets each contained a large amount of login details and the compromised data didn’t span from a single source, including one of the breach targeting a company.

Rather, it seems that the data was leaked through several events over time and then compiled and briefly exposed publicly, which is when Cybernews reported that its researchers found it.

Multiple infostealers were most expectedly the culprit, according to Cybernews.

Infostealers are a kind of malicious software that attacks a victim's device to endanger their privacy.

This massive data leak indicated that affected users may have had credentials from multiple accounts exposed.

As more information emerges, experts highlight the significance of maintaining key "cyber hygiene."

How to prevent your data from cybercriminal activities?

    1. Change your passwords and avoid using similar login credentials on several sites.
    2. Enable two-factor authentication through your phone, email or a USB authenticator key.
