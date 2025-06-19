Asteroid 2024 YR4 could hit moon and cause massive damage to Earth’s satellites

  by Web Desk
The asteroid called 2024 YR4, which was once thought to possibly hit earth could still be dangerous.

Scientists have now believe that there's a higher chance it could crash into the moon.

As per a new scientific study, if it does, the impact might create a cloud of broken pieces called shrapnel and these pieces could damage satellites and spacecraft that are flying around Earth.

There is still a 4.3% chance it could hit the Moon on December 22, 2032 so the risk is not over yet.

Dr Paul Wiegert, a scientist from the University of Western Ontario used computers models to show that asteroid could strike the Moon at a speed of 29,000 miles per hour and create a huge crater, the biggest lunar impact in 5,000 years.

Dr Wiegert's research suggests that this space debris could seriously damage or destroy satellites and the amount of damage could be so large that it would equal ten years’ worth of satellite damage.

Asteroid threat shifts from Earth to Moon:

Astronomers first spotted asteroid 2024 YR4 in December 2024 and were quickly alarmed because it seemed like there was a real possibility it could hit Earth.

To get more accurate data, scientists used the powerful James Webb Space Telescope, which confirmed that Earth is not in danger.

However, those same observations showed that the asteroid might crash into the Moon instead which is now seen as a new concern.

