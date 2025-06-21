Snap purchases Saturn, a social calendar app for high school students

Snapchat has confirmed that it has acquired Saturn, a calendar app that assists students manage their school schedules and share them with others.
However, the acquisition terms still remain under wraps. Saturn will be available as a standalone app.
Initially, the news was reported by Engadget.
Notabl, the entire Saturn team is joining Snap as part of the acquisition.
While Snap has not disclosed its future plans for Saturn, a company spokesperson told TechCrunch that Snap aims to integrate Saturn's calendar features into Snapchat in innovative ways.
Saturn, released in 2018, enables high school and college students to interact with classmates and easily view each other's class schedules, reducing the need to exchange timetable images.
In addition, the app allows users to share not only their class schedules but also lets them plan practices, meetings, and games, offering an intuitive and seamless user experience.
Saturn is broadly used, with support in 80% of US high schools, and credits the app’s fame to its interactive approach to scheduling.
Currently, Snapchat users engage with augmented reality (AR) Lenses eight billion times every day, and over 400,000 developers have successfully manufactured over 4 million Lenses using Snap's AR tools.
In 2024, Snap launched its fifth-generation Spectacles for developers, paving the way for the Specs broader rollout in 2026.