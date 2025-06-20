Microsoft considers negotiations with OpenAI amid partnership tensaions

Reports suggested that negotiations between Microsoft and OpenAI have ranged between 20% and 49%

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Microsoft considers negotiations with OpenAI amid partnership tensaions
Microsoft considers negotiations with OpenAI amid partnership tensaions

Microsoft is reportedly reconsidering the ongoing negotiations with OpenAI amid collaboration tensions.

According to the Financial Times, the discussions have intensified as ChatGPT manufacturer shifts from a non-profit to a for-profit model, aiming for increased funding opportunities.

At the center of the discussions is Microsoft’s massive investment, more than $13 billion, and the equity stake which would be received in return.

Several reports suggested that negotiations have ranged between 20% and 49%.

While Microsoft is eager to revise the terms that reflect its significant financial involvement, the American tech giant has signalled that it is willing to rely on the existing agreement that provides access to OpenAI’s technology through 2030.

Despite the escalated tensions, both companies have shown optimism.

Microsoft and OpenAI released a joint statement

Both companies have released a joint statement, which reads, “We have a long-term, productive partnership that has delivered amazing AI tools for everyone.”

“Talks are ongoing and we are optimistic we will continue to build together for years to come,” they added.

Under the 2019 agreement, Microsoft received exclusive rights to commercialise OpenAI’s models and a 20% revenue share of up to $92 billion.

Microsoft’s Azure distribution rights, first-refusal infrastructure provision, and early access to intellectual property are currently under scrutiny, particularly clauses regarding artificial general intelligence (AGI), which are now under reconsideration.

Read more : Sci-Tech
Asteroid 2024 YR4 could hit moon and cause massive damage to Earth’s satellites
Asteroid 2024 YR4 could hit moon and cause massive damage to Earth’s satellites
An asteroid could strike the Moon at a speed of 29,000 miles per hour and create a huge crater
Midjourney rolls out first AI video generation model, V1
Midjourney rolls out first AI video generation model, V1
Midjourney's V1 allows users to extend an animation by four seconds up to four times
Google experiments real-time AI voice chats in Search
Google experiments real-time AI voice chats in Search
With the latest update, users can ask queries aloud and get spoken responses from the company’s custom Gemini model
Facebook announces support for passkeys on Android and iOS
Facebook announces support for passkeys on Android and iOS
Passkeys use Face ID or Touch ID, a PIN, or a physical security authentication key to validate logins
SpaceX rocket under assessment explodes in Texas: Watch
SpaceX rocket under assessment explodes in Texas: Watch
Elon Musk's Mars mission took a major hit as a SpaceX Starship rocket exploded during a test flight
Samsung to launch 2025 foldable phones in July?
Samsung to launch 2025 foldable phones in July?
Samsung might introduce its 2025 foldable phone series soon as it rolls out security fixes for Galaxy S22
WhatsApp launches private message summarisation feature for iOS users
WhatsApp launches private message summarisation feature for iOS users
Meta-owned WhatsApp's latest feature works in both individual and group conversations
Google brings back-and-forth voice conversations to AI Mode
Google brings back-and-forth voice conversations to AI Mode
Alphabet-owned Google plans to introduce more Live capabilities to AI Mode in the near future
YouTube releases the latest Shopping product stickers for Shorts
YouTube releases the latest Shopping product stickers for Shorts
YouTube's CEO confirmed the integration of Google’s Veo 3 video generator in Short soon
Meta develops AI smart glasses with Prada: Report
Meta develops AI smart glasses with Prada: Report
Until now, Meta has partnered with EssilorLuxottica and several other brands
Facebook announces all videos will now be shared as Reels
Facebook announces all videos will now be shared as Reels
Facebook further announced that it will now rename the 'Video' tab on its platform to the “Reels” tab.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman makes huge claims against Meta amid escalating AI battle
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman makes huge claims against Meta amid escalating AI battle
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has shared the failed attempt of Meta to poach their employees and AI teams