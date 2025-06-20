Microsoft feature accidentally starts blocking Google Chrome on Windows

Microsoft’s Family Safety feature, mainly used by parents and schools as a set of parental controls and filters, started blocking Google’s Chrome browser from opening on Windows.
However, as it turns out, following a few Chrome version updates, Google's web browser stops functioning on Windows and getting automatically blocked by Microsoft Family Safety, according to the affected users.
Users who have already enabled Family Safety as part of a Microsoft 365 subscription can disable the “filter inappropriate websites” setting in Family Safety to receive Chrome up and running again, allowing children as well to access any website.
However, it has yet to be revealed when Microsoft will fix the issue.
A Chromium engineer in a bug tracking thread, stated, “We’ve not heard anything from Microsoft about a fix being rolled out. They have provided guidance to users who contact them about how to get Chrome working again, but I wouldn’t think that would have a large effect.”
Notably, the bug appears to be affecting mainly Windows 11 devices but Windows 10 or macOS may be affected too.