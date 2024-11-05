iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide

The second developer beta of iOS 18.2 now includes details about Siri’s daily ChatGPT limit giving us a preview of how the updated Siri will function when released in December.
In iOS 18.2 beta 2, there is a new section called Advanced Capabilities in the settings which shows if the user has reached daily limit for ChatGPT’s advanced features, similarly it also gives option to upgrade on ChatGPT’s premium subscription, plus.
In addition to this, the settings pane reads, "You’ll have access to ChatGPT’s advanced capabilities until you reach your daily limit. Additional requests will use the basic version for up to 24 hours."
The feature is not surprising because when Apple first introduced ChatGPT with Siri at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, the company made it clear that Siri’s ChatGPT features would have the same limits as using ChatGPT in the OpenAI app or website.
Moreover, ChatGPT offers a $19.99 monthly subscription to the users who want the best AI experience possible.
Notably, Apple is expected to add ChatGPT integration to Siri in next month, although the access is limited to the ChatGPT app or safari, rather than directly through Siri.
ChatGPT plus subscribers can access the new search early via the app or Safari, not Siri.
Apple plans to integrate the virtual assistance by December, along with Genmoji and Image Playground.
The users have to wait till December to see if the upgrading ChatGPT Plus improves Siri, but most users can enjoy the AI model within limits as the new settings will help track usage and decide if Plus is worth it.