Sci-Tech

iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide

Apple will integrate ChatGPT with Siri in December, but access will be via the app or Safari, not directly through Siri

  • by Web Desk
  • November 05, 2024
iOS 18.2 Beta reveals Siris ChatGPT upgrade and Daily Limit guide
iOS 18.2 Beta reveals Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide 

The second developer beta of iOS 18.2 now includes details about Siri’s daily ChatGPT limit giving us a preview of how the updated Siri will function when released in December.

In iOS 18.2 beta 2, there is a new section called Advanced Capabilities in the settings which shows if the user has reached daily limit for ChatGPT’s advanced features, similarly it also gives option to upgrade on ChatGPT’s premium subscription, plus.

In addition to this, the settings pane reads, "You’ll have access to ChatGPT’s advanced capabilities until you reach your daily limit. Additional requests will use the basic version for up to 24 hours."

The feature is not surprising because when Apple first introduced ChatGPT with Siri at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, the company made it clear that Siri’s ChatGPT features would have the same limits as using ChatGPT in the OpenAI app or website.

Moreover, ChatGPT offers a $19.99 monthly subscription to the users who want the best AI experience possible.

Notably, Apple is expected to add ChatGPT integration to Siri in next month, although the access is limited to the ChatGPT app or safari, rather than directly through Siri.

ChatGPT plus subscribers can access the new search early via the app or Safari, not Siri.

Apple plans to integrate the virtual assistance by December, along with Genmoji and Image Playground.

The users have to wait till December to see if the upgrading ChatGPT Plus improves Siri, but most users can enjoy the AI model within limits as the new settings will help track usage and decide if Plus is worth it. 

Buckingham Palace shares Queen Camilla's heartbreaking health update

Buckingham Palace shares Queen Camilla's heartbreaking health update
Japan makes history by launching world’s first wooden satellite

Japan makes history by launching world’s first wooden satellite
Julia Roberts encourages Americans to vote: ‘Today is the day’

Julia Roberts encourages Americans to vote: ‘Today is the day’
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide

iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide

Sci-Tech News

iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Japan makes history by launching world’s first wooden satellite
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
WhatsApp transforms image verification with new web search feature
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Meta hit with hefty fine in South Korea for illicit user data collection
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Instagram plans to crack down on teens’ age-related lies using AI
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Stunning 2,000-year-old temple found deep underwater in Italy
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
China space mission concludes as astronauts land safely after six months
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
What is the secret behind India’s low cost for Moon and Mars missions?
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Google Photos introduces game-changing updates for all users
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
TikTok faces legal action in France over harmful content for kids
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Ancient cat paw prints discovered in pottery dating back over 1,000 years
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Uranus's moon Miranda may hide a subsurface ocean capable of supporting life
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Samsung to launch Galaxy S25 with game-changing updates