Samsung introduces second One UI 8 beta with minor tweaks 

After the release of the Samsung UI 8 beta, the company has just launched the second One UI 8 beta, diversifying the program to several new regions worldwide.
One UI 8 is Samsung’s Android 16 update for the flagship Galaxy handsets, it doesn't bring a major upgrade like One UI 7, but it still comes with significant enhancements.
Currently, One UI 8 Beta 2 has launched for the flagship Galaxy S25 series with the following features:
Features
The recently launched update comes with a user feedback feature for enhanced performance.
Bugs that have been fixed:
One UI 8 Beta 2 also brings bug fixes for the Now brief text alignment issue, widget size on the lock screen increasing problem, an intermittent fingerprint recognition screen failure, an enhanced battery widget icon, and more, according to 9to5Google.
Several other tweaks not mentioned in the changelog include the broader use of predictive back when using gesture navigation, and a “text to image” AI generator in Samsung Keyboard.
In addition, the South Korean-based tech giant expanded One UI 8’s beta program to other parts of the world, including India and Poland.
One UI 8 will reportedly launch in July on Samsung’s upcoming flagship devices, with border rollout expected in the near future.