Nvidia plans to establish first industrial AI cloud in Germany

In a remarkable move to expand its presence across Europe, Nvidia’s CEO has revealed plans to establish its first artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platform for industrial use in Germany.
The company’s CEO Jensen Huang announced plans during a keynote address at the VivaTech conference in Paris.
This latest platform will combine cutting-edge AI with robotics to support major players such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
It will help users perform a variety of tasks ranging from virtual product design simulations to completing complex logistics tasks.
The company aims to push the boundaries towards excellence across Europe, as Huang also unveiled several progressive initiatives to expand Nvidia’s presence in seven countries by diversifying technology centres.
Nvidia to open its compute marketplace to European companies
In addition, Nvidia will open its compute marketplace to European companies and promote the development of multilingual AI models, including partnerships with leading pharmaceutical players such as Novo Nordisk.
“In just two years, we will increase the amount of AI computing capacity in Europe by a factor of 10,” Huang shared Nvidia’s expansion plans during his two-hour presentation.
Huang further announced plans to build 20 AI factories in Europe, highlighting the continent's role in the global AI race.