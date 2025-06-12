Sci-Tech

Nvidia plans to establish first industrial AI cloud in Germany

Nvidia's CEO Huang announced plans to build 20 AI factories in Europe

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Nvidia plans to establish first industrial AI cloud in Germany
Nvidia plans to establish first industrial AI cloud in Germany

In a remarkable move to expand its presence across Europe, Nvidia’s CEO has revealed plans to establish its first artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platform for industrial use in Germany.

The company’s CEO Jensen Huang announced plans during a keynote address at the VivaTech conference in Paris.

This latest platform will combine cutting-edge AI with robotics to support major players such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

It will help users perform a variety of tasks ranging from virtual product design simulations to completing complex logistics tasks.

The company aims to push the boundaries towards excellence across Europe, as Huang also unveiled several progressive initiatives to expand Nvidia’s presence in seven countries by diversifying technology centres.

Nvidia to open its compute marketplace to European companies

In addition, Nvidia will open its compute marketplace to European companies and promote the development of multilingual AI models, including partnerships with leading pharmaceutical players such as Novo Nordisk.

“In just two years, we will increase the amount of AI computing capacity in Europe by a factor of 10,” Huang shared Nvidia’s expansion plans during his two-hour presentation.

Huang further announced plans to build 20 AI factories in Europe, highlighting the continent's role in the global AI race.

Samsung introduces second One UI 8 beta with minor tweaks
Samsung introduces second One UI 8 beta with minor tweaks
Samsung's second UI 8 beta comes with a user feedback feature for enhanced performance
Snapchat launches the latest Lens+ subscription tier
Snapchat launches the latest Lens+ subscription tier
Snap's new tier, Lens+ is currently available for $8.99 per month, offering users access to exclusive Lenses and improved AR experiences
Meta AI announces new generative video editing feature
Meta AI announces new generative video editing feature
Meta announced the launch of more customisation options by the end of the year
WhatsApp supports Apple in battle against UK's encryption demands
WhatsApp supports Apple in battle against UK's encryption demands
WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart warns the case against Apple ‘could set a dangerous precedent’
OpenAI plans to use Google Cloud to meet computational needs: Report
OpenAI plans to use Google Cloud to meet computational needs: Report
OpenAI is likely to transition some of the server needs for ChatGPT and Sora to Google
France to ban social media for under-15s after deadly school stabbing
France to ban social media for under-15s after deadly school stabbing
Emmanuel Macron calls for European Union regulation to ban social media for children under 15
Threads starts experimenting DMs without switching to Instagram
Threads starts experimenting DMs without switching to Instagram
Direct messages on Threads are under development and will be launched in select markets starting this week
OpenAI rolls out o3-pro, an improved version of its o3 AI reasoning model
OpenAI rolls out o3-pro, an improved version of its o3 AI reasoning model
OpenAI's o3 is able to provide personalised responses using its memory and more
Google introduces Android 16 to Pixel phones with live notification updates
Google introduces Android 16 to Pixel phones with live notification updates
Google rolled out a range of significant features as a part of its regular feature updates for eligible Pixel devices, 'Pixel Drop'
Strawberry moon: Everything to know about celestial event illuminating night sky
Strawberry moon: Everything to know about celestial event illuminating night sky
As the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, the moon will be arching low, creating a spectacular show
Apple incorporates ChatGPT and other AI models to Xcode
Apple incorporates ChatGPT and other AI models to Xcode
With this update, Apple has allowed developers to use tools to create a code preview or efficiently manage other tasks
Apple WWDC 2025: Apple Intelligence brings a set of advanced features
Apple WWDC 2025: Apple Intelligence brings a set of advanced features
Apple Intelligence will support eight more languages, including Danish, Dutch, and more later this year