World

UK government takes bold step toward a 'smoke-free generation'

The government has introduced a new bill to set a certain time period for anyone to buy tobacco

  • by Web Desk
  • November 05, 2024
UK government takes bold step toward a smoke-free generation
UK government takes bold step toward a 'smoke-free generation'

The British government has a taken major step to make the UK the first country with a “smoke-free generation.”

As per multiple outlets, the government has introduced a new bill to set a certain time period for anyone to buy tobacco.

The Labour government’s plan is part of an effort to ease pressure on the National Health Service.

As per the new bill, the Labour government plans to prevent anyone born after January 1, 2009, from legally smoking by slowly increasing the minimum age for purchasing tobacco.

Additionally, the government plans to ban smoking outside schools, hospitals,playgrounds, clubs and pubs.

Earlier, Prime Minister Keir Starmer backed the plan of banning smoking in outdoor spaces.

Meanwhile, the ban on smoking outside the clubs and pubs was later lifted by the government due to the concerns that such a ban would negatively impact the hospitality industry.

Health Minister Wes Streeting said in a statement, noting, “Unless we act to help people stay healthy, the rising tide of ill-health in our society threatens to overwhelm and bankrupt our NHS. This historic legislation will save thousands of lives.”

Cancer Research UK stated that this led to approximately 1.9 million fewer smokers and estimated a decrease of 1,200 hospital admissions for heart attacks in the subsequent year.

Buckingham Palace shares Queen Camilla's heartbreaking health update

Buckingham Palace shares Queen Camilla's heartbreaking health update
Japan makes history by launching world’s first wooden satellite

Japan makes history by launching world’s first wooden satellite
Julia Roberts encourages Americans to vote: ‘Today is the day’

Julia Roberts encourages Americans to vote: ‘Today is the day’
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide

iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide

World News

iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
U.S. Boeing workers end strike after agreeing to 38% pay increase
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Historic auction set to feature Titanic coal and treasures from 150 shipwrecks
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Slovak climber tragically dies after conquering rare Himalayan feat
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
How is cloth coloring making environment bleak?
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
US 2024 elections: Polling time, key states, and vote counting process
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Harris, Trump makes final push in Pennsylvania on eve of Election Day
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Historic US presidential items go up for auction including George Washington’s hair
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Cuba prepares for tropical storm Rafael amid blackout crisis
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Scotland braces for heavy snowfall and freezing conditions THIS month
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Kamala Harris leaves Donald Trump out of picture for positive campaign finale
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Lahore's Air Quality issue: Pakistan calls out India for smog surge
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide
Kamala Harris' ancestral village in India prepares for special prayers on election day