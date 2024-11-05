UK government takes bold step toward a 'smoke-free generation'

The British government has a taken major step to make the UK the first country with a “smoke-free generation.”
As per multiple outlets, the government has introduced a new bill to set a certain time period for anyone to buy tobacco.
The Labour government’s plan is part of an effort to ease pressure on the National Health Service.
As per the new bill, the Labour government plans to prevent anyone born after January 1, 2009, from legally smoking by slowly increasing the minimum age for purchasing tobacco.
Additionally, the government plans to ban smoking outside schools, hospitals,playgrounds, clubs and pubs.
Earlier, Prime Minister Keir Starmer backed the plan of banning smoking in outdoor spaces.
Meanwhile, the ban on smoking outside the clubs and pubs was later lifted by the government due to the concerns that such a ban would negatively impact the hospitality industry.
Health Minister Wes Streeting said in a statement, noting, “Unless we act to help people stay healthy, the rising tide of ill-health in our society threatens to overwhelm and bankrupt our NHS. This historic legislation will save thousands of lives.”
Cancer Research UK stated that this led to approximately 1.9 million fewer smokers and estimated a decrease of 1,200 hospital admissions for heart attacks in the subsequent year.