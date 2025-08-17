Putin-Trump Alaska summit photo draws Cold War comparisons

A photo of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin from their recent Alaska summit is circulating online as the scene closely resembles a famous Cold War-era photo from 60 years ago.
White House shared a black-and-white photo of the interaction between both the leaders on X, along with a short caption that read, "The goal is always peace."
In the picture, Trump was seen pointing out his finger at Putin while a translator stood between them during their discussion at a military base.
The Trump-Putin photo looks very similar to the historic 1959 "Kitchen Debate," where US Vice President Richard Nixon and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev had a argument during the opening of the American National Exhibition in Moscow.
In both photos, the American leader is pointing a finger at the Russian leader and an anxious-looking man stood in the middle of them.
On August 15 Trump and Putin met in Alaska to discuss the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
However, the summit concluded without a ceasefire agreement as Trump supported the idea of a full treaty rather than an immediate ceasefire.
Putin suggested freezing the frontlines if Ukraine gave up Donetsk but Ukraine and European leaders rejected this, saying Ukraine must be involved in any territorial decisions and needs strong security protections.