Why UK experiences hazy weather after heatwave?

The Met Office has revealed the reason responsible for the hazy skies

The UK is experiencing unusual hazy conditions following season's fourth heatwave which has left many wondering about the cause.

The Met Office has now revealed that smoke from wildfires in Spain and Portugal is responsible for the hazy skies.

In a post on the X on Saturday, August 16, the Met Office said, "Smoke from wildfires in Spain and Portugal, plus Saharan dust, has drifted over the UK."

The Met Office added that the UK should expect "enhanced sunsets and sunrises in the coming days - deeper reds & oranges thanks to light scattering."

As per Sky News, the smoke won't cause any harm to the UK's air but it will make sunsets and sunrises look more colourful with deeper orange and red hues.

Wildfire smoke can change the sky's colour because sunlight gets scattered by tiny molecules in the atmosphere, a process influenced by Rayleigh scattering and Mie scattering.

As per the outlet, the haze caused by wildfire smoke is expected to remain over the UK for the next few days.

While, temperatures will generally be in the mid to high twenties, reaching up to 28C in some areas with hazy sunshine spreading from southwest England into Wales and Northern Ireland.

