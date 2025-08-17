Home / World

Gen Z workers take more days off for mental health than older colleagues

52% of workers felt their mental health negatively affected how well they did their job

A recent survey revealed surprising patterns in employee leave!

The survey found that younger employees, especially Gen Z are taking far more days off for mental health reasons than older workers.

The research carried out by Chrysalis, revealed that 40% of Gen Z workers took at least one sick day for mental health in the past year, while the figure was 23% for all employees and only 7% for those over 55.

52% of workers felt their mental health negatively affected how well they did their job and 36% said they had thought about leaving their job due to insufficient support.

Almost half of employees would try online therapy if it were accessible but many cannot because of cost, long waiting lists or their workplace not offering it.

The research also found that younger employees are much more likely than older to believe that poor mental health affects how well they perform at work.

Mental health-related absences now cost UK employers about £56 billion annually, a rise of more than 150% since 2019.

In addition to this, stress, depression and anxiety are responsible for over half of all work-related sick days with 17.1 million days lost in 2022/23 due to work-related mental health issues.

