UK shoppers’ favourite pasta faces urgent recall over undisclosed allergen

UK customers are adviced not to eat the product and to return it to the store for a full refund

Shoppers are being urged to check their kitchen cupboards after a popular supermarket issued an important product warning.

Waitrose has recalled its own-brand Creamy Pesto Chicken Pasta as the packaging left out a crucial allergen.

Considering this, customers are adviced not to eat it and to return it to the store for a full refund.

As per ExpressUK, the ready meal contain mustard which was not listed on packaging, posing a health risk for people allergic to mustard.

Symptoms of a mustard allergy include abdominal pain, diarrhoea, dizziness, hives, nausea, vomiting, swelling of the lips, tongue or face, throat inflammation and wheezing or shortness of breath.

The Food Standards Agency has also noted that this warning applies only to products sold in Scotland and Wales.

Waitrose has responded to the packaging mistake by putting notices in stores to inform customers about the recall.

It is pertinent to note that only Creamy Pesto Chicken Pasta with the expiry date of August 27, 2025 is affected by the recall.

Last month, there were similar product recalls, including Co-op’s 4 Mini Pork and Pickle Pies which were recalled for not listing milk on the label and Lidl’s Red Hen 4 Tempura Chicken Steaks which were recalled because milk wasn’t clearly indicated.

