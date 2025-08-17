Brooklyn shooting leaves 3 dead, 8 injured at Crown Heights lounge

A violent incident unfolded in Brooklyn, New York City where several shooters opened fire inside a hookah lounge and restaurant.
The incident occurred inside Taste of the City Lounge at 903 Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights early Sunday morning, August 17 in which three people have tragically lost their lives while eight others suffer injuries.
As per multiple reports, the police rushed to the scene after receiving several emergency calls and found 11 people who had been shot, aged between 27 and 61.
Three men, aged 27, 35 and another of unknown age died on the spot while the other eight victims were hospitalized.
Meanwhile, investigators found at least 36 used bullet casings at the scene with some report suggested that the gunfire started after an argument.
However, the police have not yet arrested anyone or identified the shooters.
NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a news briefing, "We have the lowest number of shooting incidents and shooting victims seven months into the year that we’ve seen on record in the city of New York."
She added, "Something like this is, of course, thank God, an anomaly and it’s a terrible thing that happened this morning, but we’re going to investigate and get to the bottom of what went down."
Additionally, police found a gun close to where the shooting occurred and they are now trying to determine if that weapon was the one actually used in the attack.