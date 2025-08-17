Small plane crashes on Sydney golf course, two injured

A small plane, a Piper Cherokee, crashed onto a golf course in Sydney’s northern beaches on Sunday afternoon.
The crash, which injured two men in their 50s occurred while people were playing golf.
Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene and rescue two men from the wreckage and were taken to Royal North Shore Hospital, as per ExpressUK.
Even though the plane crashed directly onto the playing area, luckily no golfers or other people nearby were injured which emergency services described as “incredibly fortunate.”
The plane took off from Camden Airport around 1 pm and was heading toward Wollongong when it encountered problems.
A golfer, who chose to remain anonymous described the moment, stating, “We heard the engine sputtering and then saw it losing height fast. It was clear it wasn’t going to make it. People were yelling for everyone to get clear.”
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has started collecting information and examining the situation to find out the cause of the incident.
An ATSB spokesperson said, “We are collecting information about the incident and assessing the available evidence.”
The incident occurred just a week after another fatal small-plane accident in Italy where a plane fell onto a highway and caught fire immediately, killing both people on board.