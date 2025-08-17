Home / World

US President Trump hand-delivers First Lady’s peace letter to Russian President Putin at Alaska summit

Melania Trump urges Putin to end war for children in 'peace letter'

First Lady Melania Trump penned a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin in which she raised concerns about the plight of children throughout Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation’s rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger,” Melania Trump wrote in a letter, dated Aug. 15, to the Russian leader.

“As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation’s hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few,” the first lady said in the one-page letter. “Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all – so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded.”

President Trump delivered the letter to Putin ahead of their high-stakes summit in Alaska, a White House official told The Hill’s sister network NewsNation on Saturday. Melania Trump was not at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson near Anchorage, where the nearly three-hour-long huddle between U.S. and Russian officials took place.

Since the start of the war in late February 2022, Russia has abducted thousands of Ukrainian children, forcibly transferring them to Russia, attempting to assign them Russian citizenship and have them attend schools in Russia.

