Thorpeness' coastal erosion puts clifftop homes at risk of falling into North Sea

In Thorpeness, an affluent seaside village in Suffolk, coastal erosion is rapidly worsening.
Considering this, immediate action is being planned to prevent a group of expensive clifftop homes from collapsing into the North Sea.
Despite this, there are concerns that up to a dozen houses might have to be demolished to the sea.
The council is surveying residents to help them prepare for possible danger.
Mark Packard, East Suffolk council's cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said in a statement, noting, "We have some of the fastest eroding coast in north-west Europe and whilst certain amount of erosion happens each year, there has been an accelerated rate of erosion at Thorpeness recently," as per MailUK.
"We are currently supporting a small group of affected residents to explore temporary short-term interventions while plans are explored for a long-term solution," the statement added.
As per the outlet, drones are being used to take photos and videos of the area to track how quickly cliffs are eroding and how the beach is changing over time.
Meanwhile, the Thorpeness Community Interest Company has asked for approvals to place almost 6,000 tonnes of rock to expand and reinforce the village's current coastal protections.
In 2022, a couple had to demolish their £2 million clifftop home as erosion made it unsafe, making the first major property lost to the seas in the village since 1953 East Coast floods.