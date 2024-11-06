Donald Trump makes MAJOR promises after claiming victory as 47th US president

Former US President Donald Trump claimed victory in the 2024 US presidential elections after winning a projected majority in the swing state of Pennsylvania, securing a significant lead.
Fox News projected a win for the Republican candidate in the crucial state of Pennsylvania, ultimately meaning that Trump has won a second term in office as the 47th president of America.
After securing over 51% of the majority and more than 265 electoral votes, Trump delivered a victory speech in front of jubilant supporters in Florida along with his wife Melania Trump, son Barron Trump, running mate JD Vance, and other Republicans.
He made major promises to the people of America in his winning speech and declared that “this will truly be the golden age of America.”
The 78-year-old said, "I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president. I will fight for you and your family and your future, every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body."
He told the cheering crowd that it was a "magnificent victory for the American people," adding that he had won the popular vote, which he failed to secure in the 2016 and 2020 elections.
"Winning the popular vote was very nice; it's a great feeling of love," he expressed.
Trump once again promised to crack down on illegal immigration in the country and said, “We're going to help our country heal, we have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly.”
Kamala Harris Cancels Howard University Speech
On the other hand, Democrat candidate Kamala Harris was also scheduled to deliver a speech at Howard University after the polls closed, but later, as the results began to arrive, she canceled her address.
Co-chair of the Harris campaign, Cedric Richmond, told the crowd, “We will continue overnight to fight to make sure every vote is counted and that every voice has spoken. So you won't hear from the vice president tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow. She will be back here tomorrow."
Furthermore, as per unofficial results, Trump has won 266 (51.1%) while Harris bagged 219 (47.2%) electoral votes. The counting of ballots is still underway, and the results of seven electorates are remaining.