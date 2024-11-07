World

Lost emperor penguin from Antarctica spotted on Australian beach

Penguin from North Antarctica become ‘malnourished’ after swimming more than 2,200 miles

  • by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024
Lost emperor penguin from Antarctica spotted on Australian beach
Lost emperor penguin from Antarctica spotted on Australian beach

An emperor penguin from Antarctica made a surprise appearance at Ocean Beach in Denmark, Western Australia.

Australia’s Department of Biodiversity, Conservation, and Attractions (DBCA), in a statement sent to CNN on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, said that the penguin arrived on the coast of Western Australia on Friday, November 1, 2024.

According to the spokesperson, the “malnourished” penguin “remains in the care of a trained and registered local wildlife carer. The rehabilitation process is expected to take a few weeks.”

Moreover, Belinda Cannell, a research fellow, told ABC News that this is the first time an emperor penguin was spotted so far from the north.

Cannell explained, “What they tend to do is follow certain currents where they’re going to find lots of different types of food. So maybe those currents have just tended to be a little bit further north towards Australia than they normally would.”

Notably, Antarctica is more than 2,200 miles away from Ocean Beach, which means that the aquatic animal swam thousands and thousands of miles to reach Australia.

Local surfer Aaron Fowler, who saw the penguin emerging from the sea, said, “It was massive, it was way bigger than a seabird, and we’re like, what is that thing coming out of the water? And it kind of had a tail sticking out like a duck. It stood up in the waves and just waddled straight up to us, an emperor penguin, he was probably about a meter high, and he was not shy at all.”

Fowler describes that the penguin tried to do a slide on his belly, thinking it was snow, and after “face-planted in the sand and stood up and shook all the sand off.”

Emperor penguins are the tallest and heaviest among the 18 species of penguins. They could weigh up to 88 pounds (40 kilograms) and stand 45 inches (1.1 meters) tall.

Madonna asked Rosie Perez to 'hook her up' with Tupac Shakur

Madonna asked Rosie Perez to 'hook her up' with Tupac Shakur
Tom Parker reveals family bond between King Charles, Queen Camilla

Tom Parker reveals family bond between King Charles, Queen Camilla
Andrea Bocelli spills beans on wild afterparty with Ed Sheeran, Johnny Depp

Andrea Bocelli spills beans on wild afterparty with Ed Sheeran, Johnny Depp
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation

Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation

World News

Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
Cliffhanger Coffee of China: Adventurer descends 426- feet for $56 cup
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
Former Miss Botswana Lesego Chombo sworn in as MP
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
European agency issues major announcement about 2024 weather
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
Discover hidden mysteries in Van Gogh’s another masterpiece 'Lane of Poplars at Sunset'
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
Secret behind 'the most mysterious song on the internet' revealed after 17-year
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
Kamala Harris breaks silence on Donald Trump’s victory in elections
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
Ukraine claims first combat encounter with North Korean troops amid conflict
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
Sperm whales' secret human-like language decoded with AI
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
World leaders, celebrities react to Donald Trump's presidential win
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
Why are tourists feeling 'saddest’ after visiting Italy’s Trevi Fountain?
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
Indonesia takes meaningful step for Nusa Tenggara amid volcano eruption