AI artwork of World War II code-breaker Alan Turin sold for $1.3 million

The artwork of Alan Turin was purchased by an unknown buyer on amount higher than its original cost

  • by Web Desk
  • November 09, 2024
A painting created by an AI robot of the famous World War II codebreaker Alan Turin has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

Sotheby’s, the fine arts company in United States stated that there were 27 offers for the digital art sale of “A.I God”, which was priced between $120,000 and $180,000.

As per BBC, the auction house’s historic sale "launches a new frontier in the global art market, establishing the auction benchmark for an artwork by a humanoid robot".

The deal house also disclosed that online sale which concluded at 7 P.M on Thursday, saw the artwork being purchased to an unidentified buyer for a price well above its estimated value.

Meanwhile, the sale price of the first artwork created by a humanoid robot artist represents a significant milestone in the history of modern art, highlighting the increasing intersection between A.I. technology and the global market art.

On the other hand, Ai-Da Robot, who practices an A.I. advanced language to express said, that the value of work is to serve as a reagent for discussion about initial technologies.

To note, Alan Turing played a crucial role in the Allied victory during World War II by interpreting Nazi codes, specifically by cracking the Enigma machine, at Bletchley Park.

He also created specifying designs for modern computers. 

Fatal Pennsylvania shooting leaves 2 wounded, 3 dead, including suspect
Donald Trump’s 2020 election case gets paused after becoming President
Italy's Pompeii implements visitor limit to protect site from overcrowding
Five craziest Guinness world records
Archaeologists unearth ancient woman's grave with mysterious knife in Sweden
Joe Biden to attend summits in Peru, Brazil before handing over office to Trump
South Korea vows retaliation against North Korea's nuclear threat
Indonesian volcano erupts again, deadly ash clouds reach 10 km high
Archaeologists unearth 3,800-year-old Egyptian tomb full of ancient Jewellery
World's 10 richest people gain billions after Trump’s win
Wildfire near Los Angeles burns dozens of houses
Susie Wiles to become first female White House chief of staff in Trump’s era