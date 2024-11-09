AI artwork of World War II code-breaker Alan Turin sold for $1.3 million 

A painting created by an AI robot of the famous World War II codebreaker Alan Turin has sold for $1.3 million at auction.
Sotheby’s, the fine arts company in United States stated that there were 27 offers for the digital art sale of “A.I God”, which was priced between $120,000 and $180,000.
As per BBC, the auction house’s historic sale "launches a new frontier in the global art market, establishing the auction benchmark for an artwork by a humanoid robot".
The deal house also disclosed that online sale which concluded at 7 P.M on Thursday, saw the artwork being purchased to an unidentified buyer for a price well above its estimated value.
Meanwhile, the sale price of the first artwork created by a humanoid robot artist represents a significant milestone in the history of modern art, highlighting the increasing intersection between A.I. technology and the global market art.
On the other hand, Ai-Da Robot, who practices an A.I. advanced language to express said, that the value of work is to serve as a reagent for discussion about initial technologies.
To note, Alan Turing played a crucial role in the Allied victory during World War II by interpreting Nazi codes, specifically by cracking the Enigma machine, at Bletchley Park.
He also created specifying designs for modern computers.