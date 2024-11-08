World

Archaeologists unearth 3,800-year-old Egyptian tomb full of ancient Jewellery

Researchers found the remains of five women, two men, three children and an unidentified person

  Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
Archeologists have unearthed a 3,800-year-old family tomb filled with a collection of ancient jewellery.

As per multiple outlets, the tomb was discovered near the city of Luxor, the Egyptian site dates back to the Middle Kingdom, a prosperous era between approximately 2030 and 1650 B.C.E.

It holds the remains of 11 individuals, likely belonging to the same family spanning multiple generations.

The team found the remains of five women, two men, three children and an unidentified person.

All those bodies had been wrapped in linen and placed together in wooden coffins. Interestingly, most of the jewellery was buried with women.

South Asasif Conservation Project, who led the excavation, issued a statement, noting, “This is the first Middle Kingdom tomb found in the area. Among the finds are beautiful necklaces, bracelets, armlets, scarab rings and girdles made of amethyst, carnelian, garnet, blue-green glazed faience and feldspar.”

It further said that the burials have been significantly damaged by flooding in the area. All the wooden coffins were destroyed, however items made from more durable materials were found to be in good condition.

In two of the burials, archaeologists found copper mirrors. One mirror had a lotus-shaped handle, while other depicted Hathor, the ancient Egyptian goddess linked to fertility and love.

Other notable finds included an engraved offering tray, a hippo head amulet and a green-blue ceramic fertility figurine.

