South Korea vows retaliation against North Korea's nuclear threat

South Korea gives stern warning to North Korea over nuclear threat.
On Friday, the President Yoon Suk Yeol said the country is prepared to strike back if North Korea launches a nuclear attack, with its alliance with the US.
According to as per the U.S. magazine, he further emphasized that South Korea can rely on U.S. nuclear weapons to its defend and did not need its own.
"I believe that it would be irrational for them to decide to wage a nuclear attack against the Republic of Korea and should they do so the nuclear-based ROK-US alliance will immediately strike North Korea with the US nuclear weapon," Mr. Yoon said as per Newsweek.
This comes after North Korea recently tested its Hwasong-19, intercontinental ballistic missile on October 31, amid allegations of aiding Russia in Ukraine.
South Korea is seeking to strengthen its 70-year security alliance with the US under fresh focus after former US President Donald Trump won re-election to the White House.
North Korea and South Korea are still on bad terms after their 1950-53 war ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.