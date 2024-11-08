World

South Korea vows retaliation against North Korea's nuclear threat

North Korea and South Korea are on bad terms after their 1950-53 war ended in an armistice

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
South Korea vows retaliation against North Koreas nuclear threat
South Korea vows retaliation against North Korea's nuclear threat

South Korea gives stern warning to North Korea over nuclear threat.

On Friday, the President Yoon Suk Yeol said the country is prepared to strike back if North Korea launches a nuclear attack, with its alliance with the US.

According to as per the U.S. magazine, he further emphasized that South Korea can rely on U.S. nuclear weapons to its defend and did not need its own.

"I believe that it would be irrational for them to decide to wage a nuclear attack against the Republic of Korea and should they do so the nuclear-based ROK-US alliance will immediately strike North Korea with the US nuclear weapon," Mr. Yoon said as per Newsweek.

This comes after North Korea recently tested its Hwasong-19, intercontinental ballistic missile on October 31, amid allegations of aiding Russia in Ukraine.

South Korea is seeking to strengthen its 70-year security alliance with the US under fresh focus after former US President Donald Trump won re-election to the White House.

North Korea and South Korea are still on bad terms after their 1950-53 war ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty. 

Indonesian volcano erupts again, deadly ash clouds reach 10 km high

Indonesian volcano erupts again, deadly ash clouds reach 10 km high
Archaeologists unearth 3,800-year-old Egyptian tomb full of ancient Jewellery

Archaeologists unearth 3,800-year-old Egyptian tomb full of ancient Jewellery
Madonna slams Trump's re-election, calls him 'convicted felon'

Madonna slams Trump's re-election, calls him 'convicted felon'
'Hey Siri' command soon to be removed from Apple devices

'Hey Siri' command soon to be removed from Apple devices

World News

'Hey Siri' command soon to be removed from Apple devices
Indonesian volcano erupts again, deadly ash clouds reach 10 km high
'Hey Siri' command soon to be removed from Apple devices
Archaeologists unearth 3,800-year-old Egyptian tomb full of ancient Jewellery
'Hey Siri' command soon to be removed from Apple devices
World's 10 richest people gain billions after Trump’s win
'Hey Siri' command soon to be removed from Apple devices
Wildfire near Los Angeles burns dozens of houses
'Hey Siri' command soon to be removed from Apple devices
Susie Wiles to become first female White House chief of staff in Trump’s era
'Hey Siri' command soon to be removed from Apple devices
Hurricane Rafael cuts power across Cuba, authorities caution on 'severe damages'
'Hey Siri' command soon to be removed from Apple devices
Nazi stolen WWII portrait expected to fetch jaw-dropping price at auction
'Hey Siri' command soon to be removed from Apple devices
What comes next for Donald Trump after his historic election win?
'Hey Siri' command soon to be removed from Apple devices
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
'Hey Siri' command soon to be removed from Apple devices
Lost emperor penguin from Antarctica spotted on Australian beach
'Hey Siri' command soon to be removed from Apple devices
Cliffhanger Coffee of China: Adventurer descends 426- feet for $56 cup
'Hey Siri' command soon to be removed from Apple devices
Former Miss Botswana Lesego Chombo sworn in as MP