Joe Biden to attend summits in Peru, Brazil before handing over office to Trump

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Peru and Brazil as part of a six-day trip to Latin America for a pair of international summits.
Biden will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Peru from November 14 to 16.
Following that, he will travel to Brazil for the G20 Summit, scheduled to take place from November 17-19, where he is expected to meet Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
The White House issued a statement that reads, "During the G20, President Biden will demonstrate the strong value proposition of the United States to developing countries and lead the G20 to work together to address shared global challenges like hunger and poverty, climate change, health threats, and developing country debt burdens.”
It added, "President Biden also wished President Lula a full recovery from a recent injury. The two leaders agreed to stay in close contact on regional and global issues and expressed their commitment to meet at the G20."
Biden is nearing the end of his presidency and will be transferring the Oval Office to Republican Donald Trump.
With this win, Trump not only become the first convicted criminal to win the elections but also the oldest person ever elected to the office.
Trump defeated Kamala Harris, who joined the race in July after Joe Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.