World

Joe Biden to attend summits in Peru, Brazil before handing over office to Trump

Biden will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Peru and G20 Summit in Brazil

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
Joe Biden to attend summits in Peru, Brazil before handing over office to Trump
Joe Biden to attend summits in Peru, Brazil before handing over office to Trump

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Peru and Brazil as part of a six-day trip to Latin America for a pair of international summits.

Biden will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Peru from November 14 to 16.

Following that, he will travel to Brazil for the G20 Summit, scheduled to take place from November 17-19, where he is expected to meet Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The White House issued a statement that reads, "During the G20, President Biden will demonstrate the strong value proposition of the United States to developing countries and lead the G20 to work together to address shared global challenges like hunger and poverty, climate change, health threats, and developing country debt burdens.”

It added, "President Biden also wished President Lula a full recovery from a recent injury. The two leaders agreed to stay in close contact on regional and global issues and expressed their commitment to meet at the G20."

Biden is nearing the end of his presidency and will be transferring the Oval Office to Republican Donald Trump.

With this win, Trump not only become the first convicted criminal to win the elections but also the oldest person ever elected to the office.

Trump defeated Kamala Harris, who joined the race in July after Joe Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.

Cillian Murphy on why rewatching 'Peaky Blinders' brings ‘heartbreak'

Cillian Murphy on why rewatching 'Peaky Blinders' brings ‘heartbreak'
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter lead 2025 Grammy nominations

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter lead 2025 Grammy nominations
Lady Louise spotted with beau on 21st birthday after Duchess Sophie's mild injury

Lady Louise spotted with beau on 21st birthday after Duchess Sophie's mild injury
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage

Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage

World News

Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
South Korea vows retaliation against North Korea's nuclear threat
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
Indonesian volcano erupts again, deadly ash clouds reach 10 km high
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
Archaeologists unearth 3,800-year-old Egyptian tomb full of ancient Jewellery
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
World's 10 richest people gain billions after Trump’s win
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
Wildfire near Los Angeles burns dozens of houses
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
Susie Wiles to become first female White House chief of staff in Trump’s era
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
Hurricane Rafael cuts power across Cuba, authorities caution on 'severe damages'
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
Nazi stolen WWII portrait expected to fetch jaw-dropping price at auction
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
What comes next for Donald Trump after his historic election win?
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
Mystery of sticky black blobs on Sydney beaches solved with shocking revelation
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
Lost emperor penguin from Antarctica spotted on Australian beach
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage
Cliffhanger Coffee of China: Adventurer descends 426- feet for $56 cup