WhatsApp adds new 'Draft' feature to help users easily resume unfinished messages

WhatsApp has mentioned the new chat message draft feature in its official changelog

  • by Web Desk
  • November 09, 2024
WhatsApp is widely rolling out a chat message draft feature to all users!

As per WEBetaInfo, message draft now appear with a new “Draft” label directly with the chat list.

WhatsApp has mentioned the new chat message draft feature in its official changelog.

This feature shows the text of any unfinished messages directly in the chat list with a “Draft” label, which allows users to see what they were typing without reopening the conversation.

Previously, users had to remember or manually check each chat to find the message, but now this feature helps prevent important messages being forgotten.

In addition to this, the official changelog still mention another notable feature, Home Screen widgets for chats.

The new Home Screen widget for chats allows users to easily connect their favourite chats and groups directly from their Home Screen.

The instant messaging platform has introduced two different kinds of widgets with different sizes.

The first one is a smaller widget that displays the latest update from a single contact.

While, the second one is a larger widget, which provides a broader view and allows users to see status updates from up to three contacts.

These new feature is available to all iOS users who install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store.

'Hey Siri' command soon to be removed from Apple devices
YouTube rolls out redesigned playback speed box for better control
WhatsApp unveils new feature to delete and customize chat filters
Chinese rover discovers ancient ocean signs on Mars
Japan develops world’s first wooden satellite: Details inside
Google Pixel phones to get AI-powered call response feature
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
WhatsApp adds exciting twist to status updates with new feature
Canada orders TikTok to cease local operations amid national security concern
Australia to introduce revolutionary social media ban for teenagers
Google Play Store rolls out 'continue playing' section to help users track game progress
Is planet 9 back? Astronomers close to major solar system discovery