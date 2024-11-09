WhatsApp adds new 'Draft' feature to help users easily resume unfinished messages

WhatsApp is widely rolling out a chat message draft feature to all users!
As per WEBetaInfo, message draft now appear with a new “Draft” label directly with the chat list.
WhatsApp has mentioned the new chat message draft feature in its official changelog.
This feature shows the text of any unfinished messages directly in the chat list with a “Draft” label, which allows users to see what they were typing without reopening the conversation.
Previously, users had to remember or manually check each chat to find the message, but now this feature helps prevent important messages being forgotten.
In addition to this, the official changelog still mention another notable feature, Home Screen widgets for chats.
The new Home Screen widget for chats allows users to easily connect their favourite chats and groups directly from their Home Screen.
The instant messaging platform has introduced two different kinds of widgets with different sizes.
The first one is a smaller widget that displays the latest update from a single contact.
While, the second one is a larger widget, which provides a broader view and allows users to see status updates from up to three contacts.
These new feature is available to all iOS users who install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store.