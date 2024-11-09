Blast at railway station in Quetta, Pakistan claims 25 lives 

A suicide bombing at the Quetta railway station has wreaked havoc!
The incident resulted in the deaths of at least 25 people and injured more than 50, Express News reported on Saturday.
As per the police officials, the attack took place on the platform as passengers gathered for the departure of the Jafar Express, that was supposed to leave for Peshawar at 9:00 am.
After the bomb exploded, Law Enforcement and rescue teams arrived at the scene to offer aid.
Medical and emergency services were dispatched, and the severely wounded rushed to the Civil Hospital in Quetta, where an emergency had been declared.
Dr. Abdul Sattar, a medical superintendent at the Civil Hospital, confirmed the current casualties reported.
"Among the injured, 46 have been brought to Civil Hospital, where they are receiving immediate medical attention," a hotel spokesperson stated.
The suicide attack also injured two railway police officers, Head Constables Ghulam Rasool Jamali and Bhoral Khan, according to the SSP Operations Muhammad Baloch.
In response to the tragedy that shattered a million hearts, the Balochistan Chief Minister Sardar Baloch condemned the bombing calling for instant investigation.
To note, Pakistan Railways resumed train services between Quetta and Peshawar on October 11, 2024, following a suspension of over six weeks.