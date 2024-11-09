Mark Cavendish to retire THIS sunday after historic cycling career

The most successful sprinter in cycling history, Mark Cavendish will retire after competing in the Tour de France Criterium in Singapore on Sunday.
He took to his Instagram account and shared a reel that gives a sneak peek into his career, along with a caption that reads, “Sunday will be the final race of my professional cycling career. I am lucky enough to have done what I love for almost 20 years and I can now say that I have achieved everything that I can on the bike.”
It added, “Cycling has given me so much and I love the sport, I've always wanted to make a difference in it and now I am ready to see what the next chapter has in store for me.”
Expressing gratitude to everyone, the 39-year-old further said, “Thank you, everyone, for all the support, always. Cav!”
Cavendish’s reel ends with a black background, ending with the text “My racing career - completed it.”
He began his professional career on the road in 2005 in a feeder team for T-Mobile.
Cavendish is widely considered as one of the greatest road sprinters of all time. He won his first Tour stage in 2008 for Team Columbia.
The player holds the record for the highest number of stage wins at the Tour de France with a total of 35 wins and also won 165 races since the start of his professional career.