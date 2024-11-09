World

Xi and Prabowo sign 'major' deals to strengthen China-Indonesia partnership

These agreement addressed issues such as water conservation, maritime resources and mining

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto signed several cooperation deals on Saturday, November 9.

As per Reuters, this comes as both countries want to strengthen partnership in crucial areas.

These agreement addressed issues such as water conservation, maritime resources and mining.

The agreement was signed just ahead of the meeting scheduled to take place on Sunday between Indonesian officials and several major Chinese companies.

The Indonesian presidential office confirmed that investment agreements valued at over $10 billion will be finalized during the meeting.

Shortly after taking the office, Prabowo visited to China where the two sides issued a joint statement that reads, "Promoting Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Building a China-Indonesia Community with a Shared Future".

Xi told Prabowo in a meeting in Beijing that China is ready to expand exchanges and cooperation with Indonesia in various fields including poverty alleviation, medicine, grain cultivation and fishing industry.

He further said that the two countries should "firmly support each other in safeguarding core interests and major concerns.”

Meanwhile, Prabowo said, “Under the current complicated global situation, Indonesia hopes to further strengthen all-round strategic coordination with China, and become a closer comprehensive strategic partner with China.”

Prabowo, who is currently in China also welcomed Chinese companies to invest in Indonesia.

