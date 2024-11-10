World

Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out

Gemstones are emerging as a new and preferred choice of collectors over the Big Four

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024
Gemstones are emerging as a new and preferred choice of collectors over the Big Four
Gemstones are emerging as a new and preferred choice of collectors over the Big Four

Gemstones are slowly taking over the “Big Four,” diamonds, emeralds, rubies, and sapphires are emerging as the new favorites of collectors.

According to CNN, jeweler Olivia Young, who sold a red spinel ring for £6,000 ($7,700) in 2016, was replaced by the insurance company for £30,000 in 2023 as the demand for the overlooked gemstone has increased in recent years.

The spinel gem emerged as the new favorite of jewelry lovers and collectors due to its elegance, delicacy, and most importantly, affordability.

Spinels are found in Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and some African countries and come in a long range of colors, including red, green, purple, pink, vivid blue, and dusky grey.

Red spinels were identified as rubies after they were properly identified in the 18th century. Even a 170-carat Black Prince’s Ruby becomes part of British Crown Jewels.

Jennifer Tonkin, Bonhams co-head of jewelry, said, “Historically, spinels have been regarded as less important and therefore more affordable, but they are becoming increasingly desirable.”

Moreover, Rahul Kadakia, international head of jewelry at Christie's, noted, “The escalating prices of the “big four” gems have compelled buyers to explore unconventional alternatives... They were, after all, one of the favorite gems of Mughal rulers.”

The jewelers believe that "fire engine red” and hot-pink spinels from Burma and purple spinels “should continue to see market appreciation,” as these beautiful rubies could estimatedly sell for up to $25,000 per carat.

Jennifer Lopez flaunts abs in jaw-dropping look at ‘Wicked’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez flaunts abs in jaw-dropping look at ‘Wicked’ premiere
King Charles mourns heartbreaking incident with emotional message

King Charles mourns heartbreaking incident with emotional message
Aiman Khan enjoys ‘unforgettable’ vacation with Muneeb Butt, kids in Nathia Gali

Aiman Khan enjoys ‘unforgettable’ vacation with Muneeb Butt, kids in Nathia Gali
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out

Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out

World News

Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Thousands rally against Spanish authorities amid deadly floods
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Trump’s second term in White House: Potential contenders of his top team
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Joe Biden to host Donald Trump at White House for traditional post-election meeting
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Saudi Arabia on track to build world’s largest building by 2030
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Xi and Prabowo sign 'major' deals to strengthen China-Indonesia partnership
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Lake Como offers visitors a 'unique' souvenir with cans of pure Italian air
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Nancy Pelosi slams Biden for Kamala Harris’ defeat to Trump in 2024 election
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
132-year-old bottle with 'hidden' message found inside Corsewall Lighthouse
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Blast at railway station in Quetta, Pakistan claims 25 lives
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
AI artwork of World War II code-breaker Alan Turin sold for $1.3 million
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Fatal Pennsylvania shooting leaves 2 wounded, 3 dead, including suspect
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Donald Trump’s 2020 election case gets paused after becoming President