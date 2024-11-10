WhatsApp adds more control over calls and messaging in latest update

WhatsApp keeps rolling out new and exciting updates to enhance the users’ experience.
As per WEBetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is widely rolling out a new privacy feature to manage effects for the camera and video calls.
This new feature will allow users to control the visibility of camera effects during video calls.
The new setting allows users to enable or disable effects whenever they need.
These effects include facial filters that respond to facial expressions, skin smoothing, low-light mode, and dynamic background effects.
WhatsApp’s new feature can be turned off either from the camera interface during video calls or through the app’s Privacy settings.
This feature is available to some beta testers who have the latest WhatsApp beta version for iOS and it is gradually rolling out to more users in the coming days.
Additionally, WhatsApp is widely rolling out a chat message draft feature to all users.
Message drafts now appear with a new “Draft” label directly with the chat list.
This feature shows the text of any unfinished messages directly in the chat list with a “Draft” label, which allows users to see what they were typing without reopening the conversation.
Previously, users had to remember or manually check each chat to find the message, but now this feature helps prevent important messages being forgotten.