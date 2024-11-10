Microsoft Outlook gets fresh look with AI driven adaptive themes

Microsoft Outlook recently added a new and unique personalized feature powered by artificial intelligence (AI).
As per multiple outlets, this new feature named “Themes by Copilot,” allows users to set customized themes.
This feature has the ability to automatically update themes based on real-world conditions.
Themes by Copilot in Outlook allows users to generate personalized themes with the help of an AI chatbot.
Users can now choose different themes of deep green, red, or purple colours.
These themes can be based on particular locations and weather conditions.
Users have the option to choose themes from 100 global locations or can set their own, after which Copilot creates themes based on the selected locations.
These AI themes will be available on all platforms including iOS, Android, Windows, Mac and even on the web.
The desktop interface of Outlook will display a background wallpaper, while the mobile interface will show the theme at the top of the app.
Meanwhile, both the versions will include accent colours that complement the chosen theme.
This feature is being gradually rolled out to those accounts with a Copilot Pro subscription and business accounts with the Copilot add-on.
Additionally, these themes will also be available to all users without Copilot.