Sci-Tech

Crew-8 astronauts decline to comment on splashdown medical controversy

NASA astronauts were admitted to the hospital due to medical issues after returning to Earth

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024
NASA astronauts were admitted to the hospital due to medical issues after returning to Earth
NASA astronauts were admitted to the hospital due to medical issues after returning to Earth

NASA’s Crew-8 astronauts decided to stay mum on the post-landing medical issue that took them to the hospital.

According to Space News, the three astronauts of the Crew-8 mission were admitted to the hospital after returning to Earth, and one stayed there overnight due to a medical emergency.

NASA astronauts Michael Barratt, Matthew Dominick, and Jeanette Epps, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, returned to Earth on October 25, 2024, on a Crew Dragon spacecraft.

After their splashdown, NASA announced that the four astronauts were taken to a hospital in Florida after returning for additional medical evaluations “out of an abundance of caution.”

NASA did not disclose the details of the medical issue that the astronauts faced after landing even the three astronauts, during a press conference about their mission on November 8, 2024, declined to give details of the incident.

Barratt told the press, “Spaceflight is still something we don’t fully understand. We’re finding things we don’t expect sometimes, and this was one of those times. We’re still piecing things together on this, and so, to maintain medical privacy and to let our processes go forward in an orderly manner, this is all we’re going to say about that event at this time.”

While about questions regarding hospitalization, he said, “Space medicine is my passion. In the fullness of time, we will allow this to come out and be documented. For now, medical privacy is very important to us. We maintain that always in many things we do. The same with due process. Both of those negate our ability to talk about it today.”

Crew-8 astronauts came back to Earth after completing a 235-day mission in space and living nearly eight months in microgravity.

Taylor Swift cheers on boyfriend Travis Kelce at Chiefs-Broncos game with parents

Taylor Swift cheers on boyfriend Travis Kelce at Chiefs-Broncos game with parents
Cuba hit by strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake after recent hurricanes

Cuba hit by strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake after recent hurricanes
Blind woman regains vision after groundbreaking AI surgery

Blind woman regains vision after groundbreaking AI surgery
Bitcoin hits record high following Donald Trump’s election victory

Bitcoin hits record high following Donald Trump’s election victory

Sci-Tech News

Bitcoin hits record high following Donald Trump’s election victory
Microsoft Outlook gets fresh look with AI driven adaptive themes
Bitcoin hits record high following Donald Trump’s election victory
WhatsApp adds more control over calls and messaging in latest update
Bitcoin hits record high following Donald Trump’s election victory
Instagram adds new boosting options for post formats
Bitcoin hits record high following Donald Trump’s election victory
Instagram fixes annoying ‘rug pull’ feature that disappeares videos while watching
Bitcoin hits record high following Donald Trump’s election victory
Australian states support national plan to ban social media for under-16 kids
Bitcoin hits record high following Donald Trump’s election victory
What scientists just discovered about memory will blow your mind
Bitcoin hits record high following Donald Trump’s election victory
How NASA astronauts struggle on earth after returning from space
Bitcoin hits record high following Donald Trump’s election victory
WhatsApp adds new 'Draft' feature to help users easily resume unfinished messages
Bitcoin hits record high following Donald Trump’s election victory
'Hey Siri' command soon to be removed from Apple devices
Bitcoin hits record high following Donald Trump’s election victory
YouTube rolls out redesigned playback speed box for better control
Bitcoin hits record high following Donald Trump’s election victory
WhatsApp unveils new feature to delete and customize chat filters
Bitcoin hits record high following Donald Trump’s election victory
Chinese rover discovers ancient ocean signs on Mars