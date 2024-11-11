Trump Urges Putin to de-escalate Ukraine war in first post-election call, report

Donald Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on a phone call after getting elected as the new president of the United States to discuss the Ukraine war.
The Washington Post, in a report on Sunday, November 10, 2024, claimed that the newly elected president of the US talked with the Russian president on a private phone call and urged him not to escalate the Ukraine war.
According to France 24, it was reported that the 47th president of America called Putin from Florida on Thursday, November 7, 2024, the day after stunning the US Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
Trump also reminded Putin of “Washington’s sizeable military presence in Europe” and expressed interest in further discussions for “the resolution of Ukraine’s war soon.”
Meanwhile, Trump's communications director, Steven Cheung, did not confirm the exchange of dialogue between the two leaders, stating, “We do not comment on private calls between President Trump and other world leaders."
He further added, “President Trump won a historic election decisively, and leaders from around the world know America will return to prominence on the world stage. That is why leaders have begun the process of developing stronger relationships with the 45th and 47th presidents because he represents global peace and stability.”
Furthermore, Trump during his election campaign said that after getting elected he would find a solution to end the war between Ukraine and Russia “within a day.”
To note, Trump has a warmer relationship with Putin as compared to President Joe Biden, who has not talked to the Russian president since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.