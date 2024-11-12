Sports

Manchester United warmly welcomes Rúben Amorim as new head coach

Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves the club after the arrival of Rúben Amorim on Monday, November 11, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 12, 2024


Manchester United has welcomed a new head coach for the club, Rúben Amorim.

He made a grand entrance at the club's Carrington training complex on Monday, November 11, 2024.

Chief Rúben executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox were outside the men's first-team building to greet the new coach.

As per Manchester’s official website, 39-year-old manager “has 13 days to prepare for his first game in charge of the first team – our Premier League fixture away to Ipswich Town on Sunday 24 November (16:30 GMT).”

Meanwhile, Ruud van Nistelrooy has left the club after the arrival of new manager Rúben .

After Erik ten Hag was fired last month, the Dutchman was put in temporary charge of the team.

Man United issued a statement on X about the departure of the former striker, 48.

"Ruud van Nistelrooy and three first-team coaches have departed the club with our best wishes for the future.Thank you for your unwavering commitment to United."

Ruud wrote, "I really enjoyed it, it's been a short but amazing period. We are in an uncertain position but we tried to do our jobs and help the club, which is important.”

Notably, he scored 150 goals during a stellar career at United.

Sports News

Jannik Sinner lifts year-end no.1 trophy in front of home crowd
Carlos Alcaraz suffers first defeat to Ruud amid struggles at ATP Finals
Bernhard Langer clinches historic win at Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Mohammad Hafeez slams India’s refusal to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy
Gautam Gambhir press conference sparks outrage: ‘Keep him away from media’
Alcaraz reveals details of chat with Federer during Shanghai Masters
Paul Waring claims his first win in six years at Abu Dhabi Championship
Mark Cavendish ends cycling journey on high note with Tour de France Criterium win
Pakistan break 22-year drought, beat Australia in ODI series
Messi’s MLS Cup dream shatters after Inter Miami's defeat to Atlanta United
Lewis Hamilton shrugs off Championship ahead of Mercedes F1 exit
Coco Gauff becomes youngest WTA Finals champion after beating Zheng Qinwen