Manchester United warmly welcomes Rúben Amorim as new head coach

Manchester United has welcomed a new head coach for the club, Rúben Amorim.
He made a grand entrance at the club's Carrington training complex on Monday, November 11, 2024.
Chief Rúben executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox were outside the men's first-team building to greet the new coach.
As per Manchester’s official website, 39-year-old manager “has 13 days to prepare for his first game in charge of the first team – our Premier League fixture away to Ipswich Town on Sunday 24 November (16:30 GMT).”
Meanwhile, Ruud van Nistelrooy has left the club after the arrival of new manager Rúben .
After Erik ten Hag was fired last month, the Dutchman was put in temporary charge of the team.
Man United issued a statement on X about the departure of the former striker, 48.
"Ruud van Nistelrooy and three first-team coaches have departed the club with our best wishes for the future.Thank you for your unwavering commitment to United."
Ruud wrote, "I really enjoyed it, it's been a short but amazing period. We are in an uncertain position but we tried to do our jobs and help the club, which is important.”
Notably, he scored 150 goals during a stellar career at United.