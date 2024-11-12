Corpse flower blooms after 10-year wait, draws record crowd in Australia

Thousands of onlookers gather in the Australian city of Geelong to witness the rare sight of blooming Corpse flowers.
According to CNN, thousands of visitors lined up in the south of Melbourne to see a once-in-a-decade-blooming Corpse flower and experience its smell.
Corpse Flower, which is also known as Amorphophallus titanum or Titan Arum, blooms unpredictably, usually once every ten years. The rare plant smells like rotting flesh, which attracts pollinator insects like beetles and flies.
Each bloom of the flower lasts for only 24 to 48 hours, which makes it a big event that attracts huge crowds.
Moreover, the Botanic Garden received this rare plant from Adelaide's State Herbarium in 2021. Since then, the gardeners have been monitoring it and waiting for its bloom.
City of Greater Geelong chief executive Ali Wastie told Nine News, “As the Geelong Botanic Gardens opens its doors for this extraordinary event, we can appreciate the vital role that botanic gardens play in promoting rare and unique plant species.”
“The endangered Titan Arum is the largest species of carrion flower, and its preservation is important as the wild population is in decline,” he continued.
The Corpse Flower started blooming on Monday, November 11, 2024, and around 5,000 people arrived at Geelong Parks to see it on the first day.